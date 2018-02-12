FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
India Market News
February 12, 2018 / 4:24 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-State Bank of India shares fall on surprise Q3 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** State Bank of India’s shares fall as much as 3.8 pct to 285.15 rupees, their lowest in nearly a week

** Stock top pct loser on NSE index

** SBI posted surprise Q3 loss of 24.16 bln rupees on Friday($375.96 mln), compared with analysts’ estimate of 20.67 bln rupees

** Higher bad-loan provisions and lower trading income weighed on results, but co said it expects improvement in performance in next FY

** Jefferies cuts PT to 365 rupees from 385 rupees, maintains ‘buy’ rating

** “Thesis on the bank remains unchanged as SBI remains well-placed to benefit from NPL resolution cycle,” - Kotak Institutional Equities

** 36 of 46 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, six “hold” and four “sell” or lower; their median PT is 370 rupees ($1 = 64.2625 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.