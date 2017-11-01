FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Taiwan's Formosa buys Dec naphtha at sharply higher premiums
November 1, 2017 / 6:58 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-Taiwan's Formosa buys Dec naphtha at sharply higher premiums

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Taiwan’s Formosa buys open-specification naphtha at about $6 a tonne to its own price formula on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, highest premium it is paying in 2-1/2 years, traders say

** Asia’s top naphtha importer buys between 100,000 tonnes and 150,000 tonnes this week for Dec. 11-25 arrival at Mailiao

** “Supplies are tight due to strong demand. Although there are cargoes coming from Europe and the West, most are not of paraffinic grade,” says one of the traders

** About 3-1/2 weeks ago, spot premiums into Mailiao were $1.50 a tonne for naphtha scheduled for second-half November arrival (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)

