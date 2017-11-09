BUZZ-Taiwan's Formosa buys H2 Dec; premiums over $9/T

** Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp bought up to 150,000 tonnes of open-specification naphtha, bringing its total Dec spot shipment to over 300,000 tonnes, traders say

** The Dec volumes were higher than its monthly average for Jan-Nov at about 220,000 tonnes

** The spot premium of about $9.50 a tonne to its own price formula on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis was also the highest it has paid since March 2015

** Malaysia-based Titan had also paid similar premiums but to Japan quotes on a C&F basis for a naphtha cargo scheduled for second-half Dec arrival at Pasir Gudang