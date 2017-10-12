FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Taiwan's Formosa to buy naphtha at sharply higher price
October 12, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 6 days ago

BUZZ-Taiwan's Formosa to buy naphtha at sharply higher price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp is expected to ink a naphtha spot deal at premiums of at least $2 a tonne to its price formula on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, traders say

** Not only is the fresh premium seen at least four times higher than its previous deal done on Sept 21 at flat to 50 cents a tonne premium, it would also be the highest premium Formosa would have paid since May 12

** Formosa, Asia’s top naphtha importer, is to buy naphtha for second-half November delivery through a tender which closes later in the day but offers will remain valid until Friday (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)

