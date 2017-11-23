BUZZ-Thomas Cook (India) jumps; to sell 5.4 pct stake in Quess Corp

** Shares of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd rise as much as 6.4 pct to 244.5 rupees, their biggest intraday pct gain since Aug. 31

** Co gets board's approval to raise 6 bln rupees ($92.53 million) by selling 5.42 pct stake in its business services unit, Quess Corp Ltd , through an Offer for Sale [bit.ly/2hKb8jT ]

** Divestment would reduce co’s stake in Quess Corp to 51.56 pct

** Dilution of stake would help reduce Thomas Cook India’s long-term debt, Madhavan Menon, chairman & managing director, of Thomas Cook (India) said in a statement

** Quess Corp fell as much as 8.3 pct in early trade, its biggest intraday pct loss in over a year ($1 = 64.8450 Indian rupees)