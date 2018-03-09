FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 9:27 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Birthday bull

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** S&P 500 surges 3.5 pct on week as bull market turns nine years old, nearing longest run in history

** This as Nasdaq indices recover from recent routs, hit new records; FANGs have been sharp on the charts

** And small caps have stepped up their game

** That said, DJ Composite volatility genie out of the bottle can suggest caution

** Every sector advances; industrials, financials and tech rage, while utilities eat dust

** Industrials leap 4.4 pct. Group rallies as Trump softens tariff plan

** Financials charge 4.4 pct. Sector accelerates on Fri as U.S. Treasury yields rise broadly after robust NFP report . While investors take news of Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein’s exit preparations in stride

** Tech romps 4.3 pct. Best performer Autodesk jumps 20 pct as subscription revenue more than doubles . Lam Research hits all-time high on dividend, buyback plan. This as market tests trust in sector

** Consumer disc up 3 pct. Though Target’s bleak outlook weighs on retailers

** SPX sector performance over past 12 mths: reut.rs/2DejVTs

** Meanwhile, S&P Q4 revenue growth seen highest since 2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
