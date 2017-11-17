FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Feeling taxed
Sections
Featured
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
WORLD
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
SPORTS
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2017 / 9:25 PM / a day ago

BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Feeling taxed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** S&P 500 gyrates before edging lower for second straight week as tax changes mulled

** That said, SPX may be on a countdown to a volatility spike, and needs to quickly regain its balance

** This as recent DJI cloudy action puts flurries in the forecast, while the Nasdaq Composite gasps for breadth

** Still, most sectors notch gains; consumer names and telecom lead, while energy and industrials drag

** Cons Disc up 1.3 pct. Battered Foot Locker has best day ever on Fri after Q3 results

** Cons Staples up 1 pct. Wal-Mart jumps to record high as its online prowess impresses

** Financials up 0.3 pct. Regional banks outperform on U.S. Senate deal to roll back Dodd-Frank Act. KBW Regional Banking index jumps 2.6 pct

** Utilities up 0.2 pct, spike to new record then reverse. Indeed, DJ Utilities new high may have a short fuse

** Tech slips 0.4 pct. But NetApp Inc soars 14 pct after strong beat and raise. And Cisco hits 16 1/2-yr high on upbeat forecast

** Industrials fall 1 pct. GE tumbles 11 pct after announcing major overhaul, halving dividend. Stock yet to circle its wagons, mount a stand. And truck makers skid after Tesla semi wins orders

** Energy slumps 3.4 pct. Oil prices suffer first weekly loss in six as fears of oversupply in U.S. weighed . Energy ETF quickly burns out

** SPX sector YTD performance: reut.rs/2A99pjr

** Meanwhile, BofA-ML fund mgr survey says equities showing sign of “irrational exuberance”, and Tesla may need to tap the equity market

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.