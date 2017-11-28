FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Vietnam Petrolimex delays gasoline purchase; lack of offers
November 28, 2017 / 9:45 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-Vietnam Petrolimex delays gasoline purchase; lack of offers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Vietnam’s Petrolimex delays buying gasoline for December as there were no offers meeting its delivery dates, a source familiar with the matter says

** Petrolimex, top oil products importer of Vietnam, recently sought to buy 30,000 tonnes of 95-octane grade gasoline for Dec 8-12 loading from either Southeast Asia or South Korea through a tender which closed on Nov 24

** Petrolimex previously bought 15,000 tonnes of 92-octane grade gasoline and another 15,000 tonnes of 95-octane grade for Nov 11-20 lifting from South Korea at premiums $1.50 and $1.80 a barrel to Singapore quotes. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)

