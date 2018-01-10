BUZZ-Welspun India surges on block trades

** Shares of Welspun India Ltd soar as much as 12.4 pct to 82.5 rupees, their highest since Aug 7

** About 47 mln shares change hands in block deals on the NSE, including a single trade of more than 36 mln shares

** Around 1.6 mln shares change hands in a single trade on the BSE

** More than 81 mln shares traded vs 30-day avg volume of about 2 mln; shares on track for highest daily volumes since Aug 25, 2016

** Textile firm’s stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since March 23, 2016

** Stock among top pct gainers on Nifty 500 Index