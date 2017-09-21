FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BYD expects all vehicles in China to be completely electrified by 2030
September 21, 2017

BYD expects all vehicles in China to be completely electrified by 2030

SHENZHEN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd expects all vehicles in the country, including private vehicles, to be completely electrified by 2030.

Over 20 cities in China will begin building BYD sky rail next year, the company’s president, Wang Chuanfu, told reporters at a briefing in Shenzhen on Thursday.

BYD’s first sky rail project was launched in China’s northwestern city of Yinchuan at the beginning of this month.

He also said China needs to sell 2.5 million vehicles in 2020 to meet its 2020 new energy vehicle target of accumulated sales of up to 5 million units. (Reporting by David Stanway)

