WARSAW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Poland’s third-largest lender Bank Zachodni WBK signed on Thursday a deal to buy Deutsche Bank’s Polish assets for 1.29 billion zloty ($361.66 million).

BZ WBK, a Santander unit, said it will buy Deutsche’s retail business, small and medium enterprises business and brokerage. ($1 = 3.5669 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Lidia Kelly)