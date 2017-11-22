CA Immo's nine-month headline earnings up 21 pct

VIENNA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Austrian commercial property group CA Immo’s nine-month funds from operations (FFO I) rose more than a fifth to 84.8 million euros ($100 million) compared with last year to reach 0.91 euros per share, it said on Wednesday.

Its rental income in the period was up 12 percent at just under 122 million euros.

The group confirmed its full-year outlook for FFO I, which adjusts earnings for taxes and sales among other items, of over 100 million euros, or 1.05 euros per share. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)