FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Cabot Credit Management latest victim of London IPO market, Bakkavor trades up
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Bullets and burns: injured refugees 
Rohingya Crisis
Bullets and burns: injured refugees 
Mugabe's fate hangs in the balance amid coup confusion
WORLD
Mugabe's fate hangs in the balance amid coup confusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2017 / 3:04 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Cabot Credit Management latest victim of London IPO market, Bakkavor trades up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with Bakkavor debut)

By Emma Rumney

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest debt collector Cabot Credit Management IPO-CAB.L abandoned its plan on Thursday for an initial public offering (IPO), the latest in a string of companies to ditch attempts to list on the London Stock Exchange.

So far in 2017 British IPOs have raised 5.2 billion dollars, down 13 percent on the same period a year ago.

The IPO market has been muted since the country voted to leave the European Union in June 2016, making firms skittish about market launches.

Ready meals firm Bakkavor Group, which this month pulled but then resurrected its market debut plan, was trading up 5 percent at 189 pence by 1527 GMT. The British supermarket supplier cut the asking price for its shares before reviving its IPO move.

Cabot blamed its decision on current conditions in the IPO and credit market, and it follows reports that the firm had struggled to generate sufficient orders for shares within the price range.

“The high level of engagement and interest that we received from a wide array of investors was very encouraging, but the timing has been unfortunate with respect to IPO market conditions,” said Ken Stannard, the firm’s CEO.

The IPO, originally planned for September, had already been postponed as Peter Crook, the former chief of Provident Financial, stepped down from the board.

In October, it said the transaction would go ahead this month, with a source familiar with the matter telling Reuters it was targeting a 1 billion-pound ($1.3 billion) market capitalisation.

At the start of the month broadcast and mobile masts company Arqiva abandoned its attempt to list, citing uncertainty in the IPO market.

Business services firm TMF scrapped its float last month in favour of an outright sale to a private equity firm.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Numis were all managing the Cabot float. ($1 = 0.7580 pounds) (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.