2 days ago
Quebec pension fund manager CDPQ's investment returns strengthen
August 11, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 2 days ago

Quebec pension fund manager CDPQ's investment returns strengthen

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Caisse de depot et Placement du Quebec (CDPQ), Canada's second-biggest public pension fund, reported an average return on its investments of 5 percent in the first half of 2017, compared with a 2 percent rise in 2016.

CDPQ, which manages pension plans in the mostly French-speaking province of Quebec, said its net assets grew to C$286.5 billion ($225.82 billion), compared with C$270.7 billion at the end of 2016.

For all of 2016, CDPQ achieved an average return of 7.6 percent.

($1 = 1.2687 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Matt Scuffham in Toronto and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

