Brazil's Petrobras says Caixa intends to sell stake in oil firm

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia, Brazil July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Caixa Econômica Federal has informed Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, that it intends to sell its stake in the oil firm, Petrobras said in a securities filing on Wednesday, citing a letter from Caixa.

Caixa has engaged a bank syndicate to advise it on the alternatives to divest the stake, according to the letter. Caixa told Petrobras it does not rule out a follow-on share offering to investors in Brazil and in the United States, according to the filing.