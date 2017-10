Oct 30 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp said it would buy smaller rival CalAtlantic Group Inc in a deal valued at about $9.3 billion, including debt, creating the nation’s largest homebuilder.

Each share of CalAtlantic stock will be exchanged for 0.885 shares of Lennar Class A common stock, Lennar said on Monday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)