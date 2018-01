(Recasts with proposed budget numbers)

By Robin Respaut

Jan 10 (Reuters) - California Governor Jerry Brown proposes a $131.7 billion general fund budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2018-19, a 5.0 percent increase from the current fiscal year.

The state’s total budget would be $190.3 billion under Brown’s proposal, a 4 percent increase from the current year, according to the state’s department of finance. (Reporting by Robin Respaut in San Francisco)