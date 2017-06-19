Calpers plans to review its private equity investment

June 19 (Reuters) - The California Public Employees' Retirement System plans to scrutinize its private equity investments next month with an eye toward reviewing the governance and transparency of the asset class.

Chief Investment Officer Ted Eliopoulos told the investment board on Monday that despite the high returns of its private equity investments, the negative public scrutiny of the asset class had made "it increasingly difficult for CalPERS to compete successfully in the private equity marketplace," Eliopoulos said.