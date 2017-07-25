California teen driver arrested after fatal crash she reportedly livestreamed

(Reuters) - A California teen driver who reportedly shot live video before and after a crash that killed her 14-year-old sister has been charged with manslaughter, police said on Monday.

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, of Stockton, was booked into the Merced County Jail for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs causing injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. She was being held on a $300,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if she had retained an attorney.

The California Highway Patrol said in a statement that she was driving two 14-year-old girls on Friday near Los Banos, California, around 6:40 p.m. Merced County Sheriff Deputy Daryl Allen confirmed that the girl who died, Jacqueline Sanchez, was the driver's sister.

The California Highway Patrol said the 2003 Buick Obdulia Sanchez was driving drifted off the edge of the road and she over-corrected. The car went through a barbed-wire fence then overturned. Both passengers, who police said were not wearing seat belts, were ejected.

Local media reported that the driver was livestreaming herself as she drove and rapped to music.

KFSN-TV reported that a live Instagram video showed a girl on the ground and it posted a video in which a girl appeared bloodied and unconscious. A female is heard in the video saying, "Hey, everybody, if I go to fucking jail for life, you already know why."

"My sister is fucking dying. Look. I fucking love my sister to death. I don't give a fuck."

"Jacqueline, please wake up!" she is heard saying in the video. "I love you, rest in peace, sweetie. If you don't survive, baby, I am so fucking sorry."

The California Highway Patrol said, "Investigators are aware of the possibility of video evidence located on social media. Investigators are looking into the validity of these reports and will provide updates as they become available."

The other passenger had major right leg trauma, according to a police report. It said Obdulia Sanchez had complained chest and leg pain.

A Gofundme page was set up to pay for funeral expenses for Jacqueline Sanchez Estrada. The creator of the page did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.