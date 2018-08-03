U.S. appeals court rejects challenges to California gun laws

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the constitutionality of two California laws restricting the ability of people to buy and carry firearms, rejecting appeals by gun rights advocates.

Students from schools across Los Angeles attend a nationwide protest on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting in Los Angeles, California, U.S. April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed a challenge to provisions of California’s Unsafe Handgun Act requiring that new handguns contain two features intended to limit accidental discharges, and microscopically stamp their makes, models and serial numbers onto fired shell casings.

A different panel of the same court upheld a 2015 amendment to California’s Gun-Free School Zone Act that forbade people with concealed carry permits from possessing firearms on school grounds, while continuing to let retired police officers do so.

Gun rights advocates said the handgun law violated their Second Amendment rights, and that both laws violated their Fourteenth Amendment equal protection rights.