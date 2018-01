LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The death toll in the devastating California mudslides rose to 17 on Wednesday after two more bodies were found, the local sheriff said.

A vehicle is wrapped around a tree after flood and mudslides in Montecito, California, U.S. January 9, 2018 in this photo obtained from social media. Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said another 13 people remained missing following the mudslides, which destroyed 100 single-family homes.