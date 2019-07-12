Magnitude 4.9 aftershock hits near California town rocked by big quakes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A magnitude 4.9 aftershock struck on Friday roughly 5 miles east of the remote California town of Ridgecrest, which was rocked by a pair of major earthquakes over the past week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no reports of damage or injuries in Friday’s temblor, which occurred at 6:11 a.m. Pacific time, one of thousands of aftershocks felt since a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook Ridgecrest on July 4, followed by a 7.1 quake the following day.

The two larger quakes, the most severe in Southern California in decades, were felt across the region as far away as Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

On Tuesday sheriff’s deputies in Nye County, Nevada, discovered the body of a 56-year-old man pinned under a Jeep on his property in the town of Pahrump, calling it the lone fatality from the seismic activity. Pahrump is located near the Nevada border with California.