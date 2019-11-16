Suspected gunman in California high school shooting dies in hospital

A general view of first responder vehicles outside Saugus High School after a shooting at the school, in Santa Clarita, California, U.S., November 14, 2019 obtained from social media video. KHTS Radio via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The student who killed two classmates and wounded three others before shooting himself in the head on his birthday died on Friday of his wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow, 16, a Junior at Saugus High School, was being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, when he succumbed to his injuries. His mother was present at the time of his passing,” the statement said.