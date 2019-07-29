One person confirmed dead, 11 injured in California shooting - hospital spokeswoman

People look on from near the scene of a mass shooting during the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California, U.S. July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Smead

(Reuters) - At least one person is confirmed dead and 11 injured in a shooting at a California food festival on Sunday, a hospital spokeswoman said, amid reports that the casualty toll could be higher.

Joy Alexiou, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, said she did not believe that the shooter was among those hurt.

A city councilman, Dion Bracco, earlier told The New York Times three people were killed and 12 injured in the shooting on the last day of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, an annual three-day event south of San Jose. Bracco said one suspect was in custody.