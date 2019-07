People look on from near the scene of a mass shooting during the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California, U.S. July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Smead

(Reuters) - Police believe a second person was involved in a mass shooting at a California festival and a manhunt is on, Gilroy California Police Chief Scot Smithee said late on Sunday.

A second person, “was involved in some way, we just don’t know in what way,” Smithee said.

“We have no idea of a motive,” he also said.