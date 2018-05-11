Possible shooting reported at Los Angeles County high school -police

(Reuters) - Police detained one suspect in connection with reports that a person with a gun was seen on campus on Friday morning at a Southern California high school, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies were still searching Highland High School in Palmdale, California, around 8:15 a.m. local time (1515 GMT), a little more than an hour after the reports first arrived, the department said.

A spokesman, Deputy Charles Moore, said police received multiple reports of an armed man at the school, which is about 90 minutes north of Los Angeles. He said police had not yet confirmed whether the reports were true or whether any shots had been fired.

Sheriff’s deputies also headed to a second school, Manzanita Elementary School, a few miles away after receiving reports that people thought they heard gunfire, according to another spokesman, Bob Boese.

“People heard shots, but there’s no confirmation on that,” Boese said.

CNN reported that three schools nearby were on lockdown. School district officials could not immediately be reached on Friday morning.