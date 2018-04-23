FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
April 23, 2018 / 5:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cambodia police arrest 119 Chinese over telecoms fraud

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Dozens of Chinese have been arrested in Cambodia on suspicion of extorting money from people in China via a telecoms scam, police said on Monday.

The arrests at two locations in Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh on Sunday are the latest in an ongoing battle Cambodia has waged with China’s help against criminal call centres.

Last month police arrested 100 Chinese at a seven-storey condominium in the capital.

Uk Haiseila, chief of the Immigration Investigation Bureau, said the raids followed a request for help from Chinese police and an investigation that lasted several months.

Chinese scammers often enter Cambodia on tourist visas, according to immigration police.

Despite the frequent arrests of Chinese and Taiwanese suspected scammers, Heisela said he believed Cambodia was able to keep a lid on the scams.

“We could control this. It is not very serious”, he said.

The scams have become a headache for both China and Taiwan, bringing cooperation between them, but also objections from Taiwan because of the deportation of suspects from the self-ruled island to face trial on the mainland.

Reporting by Chansy Chhorn; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.