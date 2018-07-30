Cambodia's ruling party says it won all 125 parliamentary seats

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - The ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) said on Monday it had won all 125 parliamentary seats up for grabs in a general election that critics have called a sham.

A woman casts her vote at a polling station during a general election in Phnom Penh, Cambodia July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

“The CPP won 77.5 percent of the votes and won all the parliamentary seats,” CPP spokesman Sok Eysan told Reuters by telephone.

On Sunday the CPP said it had won “at least” 100 seats.

The White House said it would consider steps, including an expansion of visa curbs on some Cambodian government members, in response to “flawed elections” in which Prime Minister Hun Sen faced no significant challenger.