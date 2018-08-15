FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 1:23 PM / in an hour

Cambodia's ruling party won all parliamentary seats in July vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodia’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) won all 125 parliamentary seats in a July 29 general election, the president of the National Election Committee (NEC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rights groups say the vote was neither free nor fair due to the absence of a significant challenger to Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The CPP won in all 25 provinces, said Sik Bun Hok, chairman of the NEC.

Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
