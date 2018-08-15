Cambodia's ruling party won all parliamentary seats in July vote

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodia’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) won all 125 parliamentary seats in a July 29 general election, the president of the National Election Committee (NEC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rights groups say the vote was neither free nor fair due to the absence of a significant challenger to Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The CPP won in all 25 provinces, said Sik Bun Hok, chairman of the NEC.