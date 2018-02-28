U.S. tourist arrested in Cambodia accused of killing masseuse

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodian police arrested a 24-year-old American tourist on Wednesday on suspicion of killing a masseuse by slitting her throat, police said.

Police posted pictures of the suspect, identified as Shawn Daniel Sanchez, from Colorado, on their website after his arrest.

He is accused of killing the 27-year-old masseuse on Tuesday night in Kep province in the south. Sanchez was arrested in the nearby province of Kampot, police said.

The U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh declined to comment.