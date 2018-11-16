Former Khmer Rouge officials found guilty of genocide

Former Khmer Rouge head of state Khieu Samphan is seen on a television screen at a media room at the the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC), waits for a verdict, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, November 16, 2018. Reuters/Samrang Pring

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Two top officials of Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge were found guilty of genocide by a U.N.-backed court on Friday, almost four decades after the apocalyptic regime which oversaw the “Killing Fields” was overthrown.

The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC), said Khmer Rouge “Brother Number Two” Nuon Chea, 92, and former President Khieu Samphan, 87, had been found guilty of crimes against humanity and genocide against the Cham Muslims and the Vietnamese. They were the first Khmer Rouge officials found guilty of genocide and were sentenced to life in prison.