February 9, 2018 / 12:43 PM / a day ago

Uranium miner Cameco posts smaller Q4 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s Cameco Corp on Friday reported a smaller loss for the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier, helped by higher prices and its efforts to streamline its business.

Cameco, one of the world’s largest uranium producers, said net loss narrowed to C$62 million ($49 million), or 16 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$144 million, or 36 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to C$809 million from C$887 million. ($1 = C$1.26) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

