ABIDJAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Cameroon’s economic growth rate is expected to slip to 3.7 percent this year, down from an earlier estimate of around 4 percent, due to falling oil production, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

Cameroon recorded 4.5 percent growth last year. Inflation, meanwhile, is projected to remain low this year at 0.5 percent, the IMF said in a statement at the end of a 10-day review mission. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Hugh Lawson)