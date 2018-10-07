Three armed separatists shot dead during Cameroon vote: security source

DOUALA, Cameroon (Reuters) - At least three armed separatists were shot dead by security forces in the city of Bamenda in northwest Cameroon as they tried to disrupt voting in the presidential election on Sunday, a security source said.

The report could not be independently verified and separatist leaders could not be reached for comment. Secessionist rebels have vowed to stop the polls from taking place in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions.