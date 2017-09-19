Brazil's Camil delays IPO for six days to add documents

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Camil Alimentos SA, Brazil’s second-largest canned fish producer, decided to delay the pricing of an initial public offering for six more days, in order to make up-to-date financial information available to potential investors.

In a statement to markets watchdog CVM, Camil said the new pricing date for the IPO will be Sept. 26, instead of Sept. 20. The company and shareholders including Warburg Pincus LLC expect to raise up to 1.7 billion reais ($542 million) in the offering.