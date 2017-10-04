FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Campari sells Lemonsoda business for 80 mln euros to Royal Unibrew A/S
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 4, 2017 / 3:48 PM / 14 days ago

Campari sells Lemonsoda business for 80 mln euros to Royal Unibrew A/S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Italian beverage group Campari said on Wednesday it agreed to sell its Lemonsoda business to Denmark-based Royal Unibrew A/S in an 80 million euros ($94.05 million) deal.

The business sold includes alcohol free fruit-flavoured variants of Lemonsoda, Oransoda, Pelmonsoda and Mojito soda, other soft drinks under the Crodo brands and water springs.

Campari, however, will retain popular aperitif brand Crodino.

“Since the beginning of 2017 Campari has divested several non-strategic assets for a total value of approximately 310 million euros,” the group said in a statement adding the sale fits with its strategy to focus on high-margin spirits brands.

$1 = 0.8506 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia

