Italy's Campari 9-mth organic sales rise 6.2 pct

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s Campari, the world’s sixth-largest premium spirits maker, said revenue came in at 1.276 billion euros in the first nine month, up 6.2 percent on an organic basis thanks to strong sales from its orange aperitif Aperol.

Analysts pooled by Reuters forecast sales worth 1.28 billion euros ($1.48 billion) in the period between January and September.

After a significant pick-up in the previous quarters, advertising and promotion expenses showed a normalised trend in the third quarter, allowing an improvement in the group’s margins.

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) came in at 257.3 million euros, with operating margin, a measure of the group’s profitability, at 20.2 percent. ($1 = 0.8647 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)