FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
Baggage handlers' union goes on strike at Canada's busiest airport
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 28, 2017 / 2:59 AM / 13 days ago

Baggage handlers' union goes on strike at Canada's busiest airport

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - About 700 baggage handlers and ground crew workers went on strike at Toronto's main international airport, Canada's biggest and busiest hub, after rejecting a new contract offer, the union said on Thursday.

The workers, who service carriers including Air France, British Airways and holiday charters such as Sunwing airlines, work for aviation services firm Swissport and are represented by the Teamsters Canada union.

Union spokesman Christopher Monette said 95 percent of members had voted in favor of a strike.

Among outstanding issues, the Teamsters accuse Swissport of using untrained temporary workers, a charge the company denies.

The Greater Toronto Airport Authority, which operates Pearson, and the affected carriers have said they have contingency plans to deal with a strike, but have not provided details. (Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.