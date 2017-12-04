CORRECTED-Canada's Aphria to sell medical marijuana to Loblaws' pharmacy chain

(Corrects time of trade resumption in last paragraph)

By Nichola Saminather

TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canadian marijuana producer Aphria Inc. said on Monday it had entered into an agreement to sell medical cannabis to Loblaw Companies’ pharmacy chain Shoppers Drug Mart.

Aphria will supply Shoppers with medical cannabis products to be sold online, the company said in a statement. The agreement is subject to government approval of Shoppers’ application to be a licensed producer, Aphria said.

Aphria inc shares were halted from trading ahead of the announcement and will resume trading at 4:30 p.m. EST in Toronto (2130 GMT).