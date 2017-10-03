UPDATE 2-Canada's September auto sales up 7.7 percent

(Adds details from Global Automakers and Ford)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Canadian auto sales rose 7.7 percent in September, driven by strong demand for trucks, which made up for nearly 70 percent of total sales in the country.

About 186,837 vehicles were sold in the month, bringing the total number of units sold to 1.59 million so far this year, according to a report published by Global Automakers of Canada.

“It was not that many years ago when 1.59 million in sales represented a good year for total annual sales, let alone sales through the end of the third quarter,” said David Adams, president of GAC.

General Motors Co said its vehicle sales rose 7 percent to 27,237 vehicles in the month, while Ford reported a 2.4 percent rise to 30,899 units. (bit.ly/2khprR7)

However, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles,, maker of Dodge and Chrysler vehicles, reported a 6 percent drop in Canada sales for the month. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)