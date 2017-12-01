FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-General Motors, Ford report fall in Canada auto sales
#Regulatory News
December 1, 2017 / 7:20 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-General Motors, Ford report fall in Canada auto sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Ford Canada numbers)

Dec 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co on Friday reported a drop in Canadian auto sales for November.

GM sold 23,612 vehicles in Canada, down 17.2 percent.

Chevrolet accounted for more than half of the total sales, the Detroit-based automaker said. (bit.ly/2AjIhNZ)

Ford said sales fell 2.8 percent to 23,788 vehicles, largely due to weak demand for cars.

GM Canada has sold 283,025 vehicles and Ford 291,104 units for the year. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha and Akshara P. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

