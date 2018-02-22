Boeing applies to stay in race to supply Canada with fighter jets

OTTAWA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co, which is locked in a trade dispute with the Canadian government, has applied to stay in the race to supply Canada with 88 new fighter jets, the government said on Thursday.

Boeing is one of five potential contenders, which include U.S. rival Lockheed Martin Corp. Canada is due to release the exact specifications for the jets next year and officials say the deal is worth between C$15 billion ($11.80 billion) and C$19 billion. ($1 = 1.2709 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Matthew Lewis)