Walt Disney sells C$1.25 bln of 7-year senior unsecured Maple notes
October 3, 2017 / 8:26 PM / 14 days ago

Walt Disney sells C$1.25 bln of 7-year senior unsecured Maple notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co sold C$1.25 billion of seven-year senior unsecured Maple notes, the company’s first issue in the Canadian-dollar denominated Maple bond market, Thomson Reuters IFR reported on Tuesday.

The private placement deal, which was upsized from C$750 million, was sold at a spread of 81 basis points over the Government of Canada curve. Guidance had been set at a spread of 84 basis points plus or minus 3 basis points.

The deal carries a 2.758 percent coupon and matures on Oct. 7, 2024. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)

