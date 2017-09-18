FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's May says will press Trump this week on Bombardier/Boeing spat
September 18, 2017

UK's May says will press Trump this week on Bombardier/Boeing spat

OTTAWA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she would press U.S. President Donald Trump this week about a trade challenge by Boeing Co that could endanger thousands of Bombardier Inc jobs in Northern Ireland.

“I will be impressing on him the significance of Bombardier to the United Kingdom and particularly ... to jobs in Northern Ireland,” she told a news conference in Ottawa after talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by G Crosse)

