Canada's British Columbia moves ahead with mega dam project

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The government of the western Canadian province of British Columbia said on Monday it would proceed with a large hydroelectric dam project already under construction.

Cancelling the Site C dam project would cause electricity rates to rise and cost C$4 billion ($3 billion), reducing room to invest in schools and roads, it said.

It raised the projected cost of the project to C$10.7 billion, up from a previous estimate of C$9 billion. (Reporting by Julie Gordon and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)