June 26, 2019

California, Canada sign memorandum to advance cleaner vehicles, fuels

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canada and the state of California on Wednesday said they had signed a memorandum of understanding to advance cleaner vehicles and fuels.

The most populous U.S. state and Canada said they will work together “to accelerate the adoption of zero-emission vehicles like electric cars” and share technical information and best practices in regulating cleaner fuels, as California does today though its Low-Carbon Fuel Standard. The announcement comes as the Trump administration has proposed barring California from regulating vehicle emissions or requiring a rising number of zero emission vehicles.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

