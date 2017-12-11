FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada, provinces agree on deal to split proposed federal pot tax
Sections
Featured
Sensex slumps over 200 points; oil, FMCG stocks fall
Live
Market Jockey
Sensex slumps over 200 points; oil, FMCG stocks fall
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
U.S.
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
The Ashes
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 11, 2017 / 9:21 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Canada, provinces agree on deal to split proposed federal pot tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian government and the 10 provinces on Monday agreed on a deal on how to split a proposed federal tax on the sales of marijuana once the drug is legalized, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said.

Morneau told reporters that for an initial two years, 75 percent of the revenue would go to the provinces and 25 percent to Ottawa. The government had initially suggested a 50-50 split, an idea the provinces rejected on the grounds it was not enough to help cover the extra costs of enforcing the new rules once they come into effect next July. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.