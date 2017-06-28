FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Bank of Canada July rate hike chances rise to 43 pct
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 28, 2017 / 1:29 PM / a month ago

Bank of Canada July rate hike chances rise to 43 pct

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 28 (Reuters) - Chances of a Bank of Canada rate hike in July rose to 43 percent on Wednesday from 30 percent the day before, while the loonie surged to a 4-month high after hawkish comments by Governor Stephen Poloz in an interview with CNBC in Europe.

Poloz reiterated that interest rate cuts put in place in 2015 have done their job, adding "we're just approaching a new interest rate decision so I don't want to prejudge," according to a transcript of the interview..

"But certainly we need to be at least considering that whole situation now that the capacity excess capacity is being used up steadily," he added. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.