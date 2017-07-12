Bank of Canada's Poloz: key indicator of progress will continue to be wage inflation

OTTAWA, July 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada: governing council acknowledges economy may be more sensitive to higher rates than in past, given accumulation of household debt Bank of Canada's Poloz: will need to gauge carefully effects of higher rates on economy Bank of Canada's Poloz: while lower rates contributed to greater household vulnerabilities, enhanced macro-prudential policies helped mitigate these, will continue to do so Bank of Canada's Poloz: as output growth continues to exceed potential, we expect companies to invest in additional capacity Bank of Canada's Poloz: monetary policy is not on a predetermined path; will remain highly data-dependent as we move forward Bank of Canada's Poloz: one key indicator of progress will continue to be wage inflation, which has shown signs of pickup recently (Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Andrea Hopkins)