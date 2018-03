OTTAWA, March 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Thursday that, while it has taken time, markets and policy observers are increasingly adapting to the central bank’s approach to stop providing routine forward guidance.

In an award acceptance speech, Poloz said he was“certain” that the best approach was to communicate openly about the central bank’s reaction function and the key risks policymakers see. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)